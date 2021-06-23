PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the state total to 207,333. OHA also reported two new deaths that brings the death toll to 2,759.
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report shows decreases in daily cases and an increase in hospitalizations from the previous week. OHA reported 1,697 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of June 14 through June 20. That represents a 4.7% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly case count in nine months.
As of Wednesday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 38,143.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is nine more than Tuesday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.