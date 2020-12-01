PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 24 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 936.
The 24 deaths are the single highest number reported for a single day during the pandemic.
“OHA extends its condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians (to) wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small,” according to a statement from OHA.
The deaths reported Tuesday were identified as:
- A 95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
OHA on Tuesday also reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide. The total cases in Oregon during the pandemic is now 76,654. There have been more than 1.8 million negative tests in Oregon.
OHA reported Tuesday that a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed test results, creating an artificially high positivity rate Tuesday, and unusually low negative test results Monday and Tuesday.
OHA is working through the backlog of unprocessed test results.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577 on Tuesday, down seven from the previous day. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six fewer than Monday.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
The positive tests reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (19)
- Clackamas (148)
- Clatsop (7)
- Columbia (6)
- Coos (14)
- Crook (4)
- Curry (6)
- Deschutes (60)
- Douglas (8)
- Grant (3)
- Harney (2)
- Hood River (12)
- Jackson (72)
- Jefferson (19)
- Josephine (11)
- Klamath (37)
- Lake (5)
- Lane (75)
- Lincoln (21)
- Linn (27)
- Malheur (11)
- Marion (146)
- Morrow (5)
- Multnomah (270)
- Polk (24)
- Tillamook (6)
- Umatilla (23)
- Union (9)
- Wasco (6)
- Washington (158)
- Wheeler (2)
- Yamhill (14)
