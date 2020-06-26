PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 250 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that five more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 202.
The deaths reported Friday were a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died Thursday; a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died Thursday; a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died Wednesday; and a 90-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on June 13 and died Thursday.
OHA said all patients had underlying medical conditions.
A 74-year-old woman in Morrow County died after testing positive on June 22. Additional information about her death is pending, according to OHA.
The 250 new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 17
- Columbia: 1
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 4
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 2
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 10
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 18
- Morrow: 12
- Multnomah: 61
- Umatilla: 22
- Union: 12
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 39
- Yamhill:6
OHA says the total number of cases in the state is now at 7,818.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
