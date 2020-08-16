PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 388.
Oregon’s 387th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center on Aug. 13.
Oregon’s 388th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died at Providence Portland Medical Center on Aug. 14.
Both had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA said there was updated information on the state’s 384th COVID-19 death. The death was a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on July 25 and died at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center on Aug. 12. She had underlying conditions.
Health officials also reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 23,262.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (26)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (4)
- Deschutes (4)
- Hood River (2)
- Jackson (18)
- Jefferson (3)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (4)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (5)
- Malheur (12)
- Marion (40)
- Morrow (7)
- Multnomah (67)
- Polk (7)
- Umatilla (15)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (29)
- Yamhill (3)
The OHA said due to a script error, some negative test results from early in the day Saturday were reported on Saturday, which may result in an unusually low positive test rate Saturday and a higher one Sunday. This did not affect positive cases.
There have been 465,535 negative tests in the state as of Sunday, according to the OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
