PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Seven more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death total to 454, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 26 and died on August 27, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 37-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center; a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 21, in her residence; an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 23 and died on August 26, in his residence; a 69-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center.
All had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
The breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Clackamas: 20
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 11
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 26
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 46
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 5
- Washington: 33
- Yamhill: 12
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
