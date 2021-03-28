PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the Oregon Sunday, bringing the total to 163,952.
The OHA also reported no new deaths related to the virus on Sunday, the statewide death toll remains at 2,375.
The cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (31), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Deschutes (10), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (14), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (38), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (34), Yamhill (10).
Oregon has now administered a total of 858,095 first and second doses of Pfizer, 820,414 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 38,937 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143 on Sunday which is 25 more than Saturday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
