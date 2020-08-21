PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 259 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 414.
The deaths reported on Friday were a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Wednesday at a hospital and a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Wednesday at a hospital.
Both patients had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The 259 new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 6
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 28
- Marion: 55
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 38
- Polk: 8
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 18
To date, the total number of cases confirmed in the state is 24,421, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.