PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
OHA also reported that one more person has died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 356.
The death reported on Sunday was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on Thursday at a hospital. He had underlying health issues, according to OHA.
The 263 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 15
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 7
- Jackson: 4
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 6
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 28
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 66
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 40
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 42
- Yamhill: 10
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 21,272.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
How many cases of the flu has Oregoon had this year?
How about just reporting the number of active infections instead of cumulative numbers which are meaningless but they are eye catching which is the whole purpose of this type of reporting.. Just like they never report the percentage of deaths of those cumulative infections which is only 1.68%. Government trying to manipulate fear just like their PSA ads which accuse you of killing people if you don't wear a mask. All propaganda to instill fear and then compliance to government dictates - Governor Brown..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.