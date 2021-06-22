PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the state total to 207,105. OHA also reported one new death, bringing the death toll to 2,757.
As of Tuesday, 2,357,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,110,737 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 41,094. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 146, which is two more than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than the previous day.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is an 11% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
