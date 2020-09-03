PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 470, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus. To date, the total numbers of cases confirmed in the state is 27,336.
The breakdown of new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Clackamas: 24
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 4
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 13
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 23
- Marion: 36
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 65
- Umatilla: 15
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 40
- Yamhill: 6
The deaths reported Thursday by OHA were a 79-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 23 at a hospital; a 56-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22 at a hospital; and a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Aug. 21 at her home.
OHA said all patients had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Please stop the fear-mongering and reporting this irrelevant information. First, since the beginning of the pandemic hospital ICU space has been the real issue, not cases. The Health Department Epi graph shows, even when the number of cases have surged, hospitalization has remained relatively steady. Also, while I am sad for these Covid-19 related deaths, consider that in Oregon every day 22 people die of cancer, 19 people die of heart disease, 5 people die of respiratory disease, 5 people die in accidents, 5 people die of strokes, 5 people die of Alzheimer, 3 people die of diabetes, 2 people die of flu/pneumonia, and 24 unborn children are killed. So, Covid-19 related deaths are just part of the tragedy in life that is normal.
'Oregon Health Authority reports 274 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths' No the headline should read Oregon Health Authority reports inflated numbers yet again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.