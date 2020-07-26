PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported three new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 289.
The deaths reported Sunday were a 40-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on July 22; a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died at his home on July 23; and a 63-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 15 and died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario on July 21.
All three people had underlying conditions, according to health officials.
The OHA also reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 16,758.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (20)
- Columbia (2)
- Coos (1)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (21)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (15)
- Jefferson (5)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (8)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (5)
- Malheur (10)
- Marion (30)
- Morrow (13)
- Multnomah (44)
- Polk (2)
- Umatilla (43)
- Wasco (5)
- Washington (39)
- Yamhill (6)
To date, there have been 361,717 negative tests in the state, according to the OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.