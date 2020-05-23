Oregon Health Authority reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health Authority reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 147.
The 28 new positive cases and seven presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 2
- Clatsop: 1
- Crook: 3
- Deschutes: 2
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Lane: 1
- Marion: 10
- Multnomah: 4
- Umatilla: 2
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 6
- Yamhill: 1
According to health officials, due to data reconciliation, three confirmed cases in Jackson, Multnomah and Washington Counties were determined not to be cases. They were subtracted from Friday’s state total.
The OHA also noted 10 presumptive cases had updated information and their case status was changed to reflect the change. They also said one case originally reported in the 10-19 age group and one in the 70-79 age group were determined not be cases.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
