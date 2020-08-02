PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported one new COVID-19 death, raising the state’s death toll to 326.
Oregon’s 326th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County. He tested positive on June 29 and died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on July 30. He had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
Health officials also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the state total to 19,097.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (26)
- Clatsop (2)
- Deschutes (8)
- Douglas (4)
- Hood River (4)
- Jackson (15)
- Jefferson (7)
- Josephine (2)
- Lane (7)
- Linn (4)
- Malheur (10)
- Marion (53)
- Morrow (8)
- Multnomah (48)
- Polk (2)
- Sherman (1)
- Tillamook (4)
- Umatilla (20)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (47)
- Yamhill (9)
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
