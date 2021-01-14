PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, along with 1,152 additional cases.
OHA says with these added cases, there are now more than 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Oregon since the pandemic began.
The deaths reported Thursday brings the statewide death toll to 1,737.
The state says it has tested around 2.9 million people for COVID-19, and so far, there have been more than 2.7 million negative tests in the state.
Here is a list from OHA of the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in the following counties:
Baker (7) Benton (23), Clackamas (70), Clatsop (11), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (12), Curry (1), Deschutes (82), Douglas (16), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (75), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (94), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (14), Marion (137), Morrow (9), Multnomah (185), Polk (13), Umatilla (60), Union (19), Wasco (14), Washington (162), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (30).
There were 415 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Thursday, which was 19 fewer patients than Wednesday. Of those, 10 were in intensive care beds.
According to OHA, the state has now administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
