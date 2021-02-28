PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 155,597.
The OHA said there were no additional deaths in Oregon on Sunday. The death toll remains at 2,208.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (52), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).
On Sunday, there were 134 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 14 patients from the previous day. Of those, 26 were in ICU beds, which is five fewer than Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.