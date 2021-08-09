PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That raises the state’s death toll to 2,903. OHA also reported 3,229 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 230,103. Those numbers are over a three-day span.
OHA and Jackson County Public Health are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Jackson County Public Health is collaborating with Asante to support the medical center as they respond to the outbreak.
Oregon has now administered 2,694,483 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,798,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 185,762 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 2,522,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,333,670 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 575, which is 21 more than Sunday. There are 148 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than the previous day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.