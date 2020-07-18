PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday that three additional people have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death total to 257.
The latest report from the OHA included 353 new confirmed and presumptive cases from the coronavirus, bringing the total in Oregon to 14,149.
There have been 316,644 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
The latest deaths are a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 17, in his residence. Additional details are still being confirmed; a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 16, in his residence. He had underlying conditions; an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who died on July 4 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 15. He had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported on Saturday are in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 15
- Clatsop: 2
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 4
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 2
- Klamath: 4
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 37
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 31
- Morrow: 11
- Multnomah: 87
- Polk: 7
- Sherman: 3
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 35
- Union: 4
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 47
- Yamhill: 7
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
(2) comments
The fatality rate is going down. It had been holding at 1.9% of cases and now it is 1.8%. Of course our Dear Leader will not dwell on good news.
People in respiratory distress are not sent home to die. These numbers are being inflated by the same people letting terrorists overrun Portland.
Vote them out
