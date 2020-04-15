PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 and 33 new cases statewide.
A total of 58 people have now died from the coronavirus in Oregon.
The latest deaths were an 82-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive April 3 and died April 10 at the hospital; an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive March 30 and died April 12 at the hospital; a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive April 9 and died April 12 at her home.
All three people had prior underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The 33 new cases reported Wednesday were in these counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (7)
- Columbia (3)
- Douglas (1)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (5)
- Multnomah (10)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (2)
Health officials on Wednesday said three cases previously reported for Washington County were reclassified during routine data collection. Two of the cases were removed and one was transferred to the state of Washington.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, as of Wednesday morning, was 1,663.
There have been 31,688 negative tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
[angry]Why don't they test everyone? We have a very low number of cases. I would be willing to let my insurance pick up the tab for my test.
Great..can we get past the complete overreaction and get back to normal business again? This is getting old.
