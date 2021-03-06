PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,296.
The OHA also reported 202 new cases of the virus in the state. That total is now 157,079.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,115,802 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
More vaccination information from OHA can be found at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 113, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
The new deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).
