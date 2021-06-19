PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 2,753.
OHA also reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. That state’s total now stands at 206,578.
There were 13,670 COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state registry on Friday. Of this total, 7,469 doses were administered on Friday and 6,201 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
OHA reported there are 31 patients in ICU beds with COVID-19, which is six fewer than Friday. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is six fewer than Friday.
