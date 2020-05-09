PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority says three additional people have died due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 127.
The health department also reported 79 new confirmed cases and 13 presumptive cases on Saturday. That brings the state’s total case number to 3,160.
Oregon’s 125th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Oregon’s 126th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 2 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Oregon’s 127th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital.
All three people had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
During a routine reconciliation a person was determined to not have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness resulting in a decrease by one person in the 30-39 age group, according to the OHA.
The new cases reported on Saturday occurred in following counties:
- Benton:1
- Clackamas: 6
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jefferson: 2
- Lane: 1
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 37
- Multnomah: 24
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 4
- Washington:6
- Yamhill: 2
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.