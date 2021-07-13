PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, along with three new deaths linked to the virus.
The state's death toll is now at 2,800, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 211,065 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.2 million negative tests in the state.
On Tuesday, there were 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up two patients from the previous day. Of those, 30 were in ICU beds, which is one more than Monday.
Oregon has now administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 2,432,897 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,234,820 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
(1) comment
Looks like the vaccine is working pretty good…not!
