PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,533. The OHA also reported 388 new and presumptive cases of the virus statewide, bringing the total to 191,774.
On Monday, the OHA announced that it updated its COVID-19 case rates using 2020 population data from Portland State University’s Population Research Center and 2019 housing and demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Along with updating its vaccination rates with 2020 population data from PSU and the 2019 Public Use Microdata Sample from the ACS.
"In the past year, specific populations have changed, and this update will ensure that OHA is displaying and sharing the most up-to-date and accurate information available for case and vaccination rates in specific populations," OHA said in a press release. "Case rates and vaccination rates may shift slightly because of this change."
The new and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (76), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (56), Douglas (6), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (4), Josephine (7), Lane (24), Linn (23), Marion (45), Multnomah (76), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Washington (4) and Yamhill (6).
The new patient deaths reported were:
- A 90-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on March 8 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,828,744 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,401,316 first and second doses of Moderna and 112,593 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,467,659 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 326. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two more than Sunday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
