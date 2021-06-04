PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, along with three new deaths linked to the virus.

OHA says the three deaths reported Friday raises the state's death toll to 2,686.

The deaths reported by OHA on Friday were: A 58-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 16 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 75-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 26 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

An 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 29 and died on June 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

With the new cases, there have now been 202,675 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million negative tests in the state.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker: 2

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 66

Columbia: 4

Crook: 15

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 27

Douglas: 24

Grant: 2

Harney: 5

Jackson: 14

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 7

Lane: 38

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 27

Malheur: 1

Marion: 49

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 45

Polk: 9

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 12

Union: 3

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 48

Yamhill: 9

OHA reported Friday there were 219 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is down nine patients from the previous day. Of those, 57 were in ICU beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, OHA says 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced that the majority of Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine.

For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

