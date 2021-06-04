PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, along with three new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the three deaths reported Friday raises the state's death toll to 2,686.
With the new cases, there have now been 202,675 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million negative tests in the state.
OHA reported Friday there were 219 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is down nine patients from the previous day. Of those, 57 were in ICU beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.
Oregon has now administered 2,246,996 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,625,362 first and second doses of Moderna and 147,285 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, OHA says 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The majority of Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 …
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced that the majority of Oregon's COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70 percent of all adult residents have received at least one first dose of a vaccine.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
