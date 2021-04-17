PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,460.
The OHA also reported 888 new cases, bringing that total to 174,501.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).
The new deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Mar. 26 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Apr. 13 and died on Apr. 15 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 58-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Apr. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 200. There are 47 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
