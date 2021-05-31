PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,671.
The OHA also reported 220 new and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the state total to 201,475.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2)
The new deaths reported were:
- An 80-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on May 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 17 and died on May 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
As of Monday, there were 249 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one less than Sunday. Of those, there were 61 in the ICU, one more than the previous day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 1,850,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,240,922 people who have had at least one dose.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
