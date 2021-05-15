PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,585. The OHA also reported 751 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 195,179.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,515,780 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna; 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson. The seven-day running average is now 30,708 doses per day. As of Saturday, 2,051,139 people have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 332, which is five fewer than Friday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than the previous day.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).
The new patient deaths were:
- An 80-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 14 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 14 at Providence Hood River Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
