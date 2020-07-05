PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 215.
Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County. She tested positive on June 30 and died in her home on July 2. The OHA says she had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on June 11 and died at Salem Hospital on July 3. He had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
OHA released more information about Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death. She is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 1 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The OHA on Sunday also reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,230.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (25)
- Columbia (3)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (8)
- Douglas (4)
- Hood River (5)
- Jackson (3)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (3)
- Lane (10)
- Malheur (15)
- Marion (38)
- Morrow (9)
- Multnomah (72)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (41)
- Union (1)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (51)
- Yamhill (7)
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
