PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Oregon Health Authority reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday.
The OHA also reported three more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death total to 417.
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
A 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
A 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
A 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The 302 new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 25
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 3
- Deschutes: 7
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 20
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 5
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 18
- Marion: 51
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 56
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 23
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 41
- Yamhill: 14
To date, the total number of cases confirmed in the state is 24,710, according to OHA.
