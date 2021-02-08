PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, the lowest daily total reported since October 2020.
The new cases bring the statewide total during the pandemic to 147,419. There have been more than 3.1 million negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
OHA also reported one additional death linked to the virus Monday, a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The state’s death toll connected with COVID-19 during the pandemic is 2,024.
There were 221 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, which was nine fewer than Sunday. Of those, 55 were in ICU beds, which was as increase of two patients from Sunday.
On Monday, OHA reported that 18,255 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,515 doses were administered on Feb. 7 and 7,740 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 7.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 572,400 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These figures are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
