PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 32 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 2,284.
OHA also reported 392 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Thursday. There have been 156,673 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with more than 3.5 million negative tests.
Information on the deaths reported Thursday was not immediately released by OHA.
Regarding vaccinations in Oregon, OHA reported 24,014 new doses added to the state immunization registry. Of those, 16,376 doses were administered on March 3 and 7,638 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 3.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,043,609 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,341,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data
More vaccination information from OHA can be found at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
There were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday, which was the same as Wednesday. Of those, 29 were in ICU beds, which was two fewer than Wednesday.
For more COVID-19 coverage, go to kptv.com/coronavirus.
