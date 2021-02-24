Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state’s total number of deaths to 2,194.

OHA also reported 437 new cases, bringing the state total to 154,062.

Oregon has now administered a total of 858,481 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,133,695 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.

