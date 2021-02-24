PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state’s total number of deaths to 2,194.
OHA also reported 437 new cases, bringing the state total to 154,062.
Oregon has now administered a total of 858,481 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,133,695 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.