PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,427. The numbers were announced the same day Governor Kate Brown announced 14 counties will be in the high risk level, including Multnomah and Clackamas which were previously in moderate risk.
OHA also reported 544 new cases bringing that total to 167,658.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,290,755 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 163, which is 14 fewer than Monday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
