PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported that three more people have died from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 325.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence; a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center; is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed.
All three had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 330 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 18,817.
The new cases were in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton:3
- Clackamas: 16
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 5
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglass: 3
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 12
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 69
- Polk: 4
- Sherman: 4
- Umatilla: 33
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 43
- Yamhill: 15
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.