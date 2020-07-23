PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 331 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported that two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 273.
The deaths reported on Thursday were a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 16 at a hospital and a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Tuesday at a hospital.
OHA said both patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 331 new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 18
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 18
- Douglas: 13
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 8
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 13
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 12
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 39
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 77
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 39
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 33
- Yamhill: 4
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 15,713. To date, there have been 342,778 negative tests in the state, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
