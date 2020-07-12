PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported two new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 234.
Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. The OHA says she had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirm, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,170.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (33)
- Deschutes (16)
- Douglas (4)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (2)
- Jefferson (5)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (10)
- Linn (8)
- Malheur (71)
- Marion (28)
- Morrow (7)
- Multnomah (70)
- Polk (4)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (27)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (35)
- Yamhill (4)
There have been 284,002 negative tests in the state as of Sunday.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
