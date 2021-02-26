PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 336 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported two new deaths linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,206.
With the new cases, there have now been 154,878 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 3.3 million negative tests in the state.
On Friday, there were 152 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down four patients from the previous day. Of those, 34 were in ICU beds, which is four fewer than Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 911,648 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,177,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
