PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported that two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 655.
The deaths reported on Monday were a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Sunday at his home and a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Friday at her home.
Both patients had underlying conditions according to OHA.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 41
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 10
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 15
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 37
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 40
- Multnomah: 90
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 5
- Union: 1
- Washington: 56
- Yamhill: 6
To date, there have been a total of 42,436 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The closer it gets to November 3rd, the more these numbers will skyrocket.
