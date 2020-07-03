PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another 344 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority announced the new confirmed and presumptive cases on Friday. The amount is the second highest daily case total for Oregon, just one day after a record high of 375 on Thursday.
The state’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 9,636, the OHA said. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday. The death toll remains at 209.
The OHA provided the following breakdown by county of the 344 new cases:
- Benton (7)
- Clackamas (22)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (3)
- Coos (1)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (9)
- Douglas (1)
- Jackson (9)
- Jefferson (5)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (2)
- Lake (1)
- Lane (16)
- Lincoln (18)
- Linn (2)
- Malheur (20)
- Marion (32)
- Morrow (10)
- Multnomah (59)
- Polk (5)
- Sherman (1)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (49)
- Union (8)
- Wasco (10)
- Washington (46)
- Yamhill (1)
Also on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide enforcement on face masks, physical distancing, and occupancy standards in place at businesses during the Fourth of July weekend and placed 8 counties on a “watch list” due to their “alarming levels” of COVID-19 cases.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
Who is doing the counting, the same people doing presidential polls I bet? The governor needs these numbers to be high to scare people!
Test more, find more. Rocket science!
Let's put some perspective on this.
Of those 344 new cases of Corvid today, how many more are silent?
How many of those 344 will be really sick but recover at home?
How many of those 344 will require hospitalization?
How many of those 344 will have permanently damaged lungs?
How many of those 344 will die early because Corvid was added to their lives?
How many of those 344 will have life go on as normal
How many of those 344 will have cheese pizza for dinner
[scared]What did they expect after all the rioting marches in the larger cities? Like it has been stated the "coronavirus is not selective."
Oh no - more people have a flu with 99.6% survival rate. 🥱😴😴
