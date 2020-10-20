PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
OHA also reported that six more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 633.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a 91-year-od woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Saturday at her home; an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at a hospital; a 64-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 at her home; a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died Sunday at his home; an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Saturday at a hospital; and an 81-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Saturday at a hospital.
OHA said the 64-year-old Lane County woman did not have underlying conditions. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 28
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 9
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 42
- Linn: 13
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 38
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 101
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 10
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 44
- Yamhill: 7
To date, there have been 40,136 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
