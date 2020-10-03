PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported eight more people died of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 571.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 79-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions; a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 26 and died on Aug. 28 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions;a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions; 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 1 in his residence. He had underlying conditions; 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions; a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions; 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions; 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 360 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The new cases of COVID-19 reported were in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 20
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 6
- Deschutes: 18
- Douglass: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 5
- Lane: 81
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 9
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 39
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 58
- Polk: 6
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 21
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 36
- Yamhill: 5
There have been more than 667,392 negative tests for COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic.
