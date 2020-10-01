PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 363 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported one more person has died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 560.
The death reported on Thursday was a 44-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Wednesday at a hospital. He had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 25
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 5
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 5
- Jackson: 27
- Jefferson: 9
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 32
- Linn: 16
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 37
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 71
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 47
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 36
- Yamhill: 10
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 33,862.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.