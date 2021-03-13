PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 365 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 159,392.
The OHA also reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,322. The patients were identified as:
- An 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 12 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic after contact with a confirmed case and died on March 1 at his residence. The date of symptom onset and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The new cases reported were:
Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (15), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (4).
There were 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, which was 19 less than Friday. Of those, 23 were in ICU beds, which remains unchanged from Friday.
Regarding vaccinations, OHA reported that 32,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,556 doses were administered on March 11 and 13,873 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 11.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,301,968 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus and https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
