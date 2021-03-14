PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 159,617.
The OHA also reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, the death toll remains at 2,322.
Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the first Oregonian to die from the virus, according to OHA.
"Today marks one year since we lost our first Oregonian to COVID-19. We would like to remember the 2,322 Oregonians who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense grief felt by their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has experienced a loss to COVID-19.
We remembered the lives lost to COVID in Oregon and shared resources on grief and loss in a special edition of the Coronavirus Update published on Feb. 28, the anniversary of the first case in Oregon. To subscribe, visit this page."
The new cases reported were:
Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (19), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Josephine (7), Lane (5), Linn (11), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (39), Yamhill (2).
There were 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, which was 21 two less than Saturday. Of those, 21 were in ICU beds, which remains unchanged from Saturday.
Regarding vaccinations, OHA reported that 20,045 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,530 doses were administered on March 13, and 4,515 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 13.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,301,968 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus and https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
