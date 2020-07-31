PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that six additional people have died from the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now 322.
The deaths reported Friday were a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on Tuesday; an 81-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 7 and died on Wednesday; a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Tuesday and died Wednesday; a 58-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 7 and died on Wednesday ; a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Thursday; and an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 23 and died on Wednesday.
OHA said the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 90-year-old woman from Deschutes County. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The 373 new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 22
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 3
- Gilliam: 1
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 8
- Lane: 17
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 44
- Morrow: 20
- Multnomah: 77
- Polk: 6
- Sherman: 1
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 45
- Yamhill: 18
OHA says the total numbers of cases reported in the state now totals 18,492.
On Friday, OHA issued a report on pediatric COVID-19 data. Pediatric patients are defined as people under age 18.
Of the confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 - 10.3 percent - have been pediatric patients, according to OHA.
For the full report, click here.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
