(KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 374 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported that three more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 611.
The deaths reported Thursday were a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Saturday at her home; an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Saturday; and a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Tuesday at a hospital.
All patients had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The 374 news cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 21
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 5
- Jackson: 17
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 33
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 14
- Marion: 34
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 110
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 2
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 46
- Yamhill: 6
To date, there have been 38,525 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA reported an outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 at Georgia Pacific in Linn County. The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 7.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
