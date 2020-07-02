PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported a huge jump in the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, reporting 375 new positive and presumptive cases.
Thursday's case count is the largest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic in the state.
The new numbers bring Oregon's total case count to 9,294.
Oregon Health Authority reported the cases in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 22
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 2
- Jackson: 15
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 8
- Lane: 15
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 32
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 64
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 88
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 67
- Yamhill: 5
OHA says cases are rising faster in rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon.
The largest county case count Thursday was in Umatilla County. The cases are attributed to outbreaks and community spread, according to OHA.
OHA also reported one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday. This brings Oregon's coronavirus death toll to 209.
The death reported Thursday was a 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on Tuesday. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So, the State is now counting "presumptive" cases in with the confirmed cases? Was this done before, or is this a new way to inflate the numbers to scare us even more?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.