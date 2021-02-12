PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 38 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state on Friday, as well as 517 additional cases.
The deaths reported Friday brings the state wide death toll to 2,094. OHA says death details are being review and will be released at a later time.
With the new cases, there have now been 149,576 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 3.1 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Friday in the following counties:
- Benton: 31
- Clackamas: 43
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 5
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 18
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 35
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 10
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 48
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 13
- Marion: 59
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 57
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 19
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 50
- Yamhill: 13
On Friday, there were 202 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down seven patients from the previous day. Of those, 48 were in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
OHA reported 25,772 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 16,877 doses were administered on Thursday and 8,895 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.