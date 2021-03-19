PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, along with four more deaths in the state on Friday.
OHA says the new deaths linked to the coronavirus bring the state's death toll to 2,357.
With the new cases, there have now been 160,994 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 3.7 million negative tests in the state.
On Friday, there were 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down one patient from the previous day. Of those, 30 were in ICU beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna, and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
On Friday, OHA and Governor Kate Brown announced updated vaccine prioritization timeline for Oregonians.
