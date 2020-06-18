PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths and 148 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 187, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Thursday were an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 4 and died Sunday; a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died Monday; an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died Tuesday; and an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on May 13 after close contact with a confirmed case and died May 23.
OHA said all patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 148 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 12
- Columbia: 4
- Hood River: 3
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 26
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 33
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 13
- Union: 5
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 3
OHA says the total number of cases in the state is 6,366.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
